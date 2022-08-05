commUNITY spotlight: WNY attorney Kristen Elmore

Kristen Elmore-Garcia's rise to becoming a lawyer seems to be a natural fit. Her father, John, is an accomplished lawyer in Western New York.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kristen Elmore-Garcia will tell you that women deserve to be celebrated.

"I think of all the women who have accomplished, maybe not received their recognition where recognition is due. And this is a time when we actually honor those women who work so hard to do whatever it is they do," Elmore-Garcia said.

Elmore-Garcia was featured on commUNITY on WGRZ-TV, Channel 2, in an interview with Claudine Ewing.

Her rise to becoming a lawyer seems to be a natural fit. Her father, John, is an accomplished lawyer in Western New York.

"It's probably the greatest thing I can do, to work alongside my dad, because he has poured himself into not just me, but my brother, my sister our whole lives. He raised us as a single father," she said.

Elmore-Garcia has worked as an Erie County Assistant District Attorney. Doing that job during the pandemic, she will tell you, was tough, but she said "that toughness is what kind of lend itself to private practice now."

She works now to help injured victims.

Helping young women succeed is something Elmore-Garcia is passionate about.

"I love to advise young women," she said. "I talk to people all the time, you know, what do you do to study for the bar? What do you do to study for the LSAT?"

"I was fortunate enough to clerk under her when she was an Assistant United States Attorney, that woman taught me how to write," she said.