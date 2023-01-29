commUNITY spotlight: Success and Me

Students in the program have created podcasts, including one that brings athletes to recruiters.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Success and Me Education Program founders Sam Hill and Phil Davis are eager to empower future generations.

They created this program of courses which includes a lesson on entrepreneurship.

Future courses will include personal development and sales skills. Students in the program have created podcasts, including a podcast that brings athletes to recruiters.

According to Hill: "We're teaching them different success skills that they can better themselves and their families."

