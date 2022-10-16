commUNITY spotlight: Stefon Diggs

Before the season began, the Bills wide receiver held his first back to school backpack giveaway on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On a hot day in Buffalo, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was doing something to help kids.

He was giving away backpacks and school supplies. It was his first “Back to School” backpack giveaway on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

This is the same area where a white supremacist opened fire and killed 10 Black people a few months earlier.

Diggs told Channel 2’s Claudine Ewing “I feel at home. I feel at home with my people, I feel at home, I feel safe, I don't have no issues. I told them I don't need no police officers, none of that, because when you're giving back and doing it the right way, you shouldn't have no problems.”

In the heart of the inner city he stood to the amazement of many kids.

“Coming back and bringing that love full circle is always more impactful. I call it the inner city, it's much more an urban area, it's my people here, it's Black people here, so I want them to see me, I want to be visible, touch me, take pictures with me, let them know I'm here for them. I'm not all the way in Orchard Park all the time,” Diggs said.

As kids lined up to take pictures, some were dancing. It made Diggs remember his youth.

“100% I've been there. I wish I would have had some stuff like this growing up, but my mom made it happen. I used to be in school. I used to get a backpack, my mom had to make some things happen so my objective is to help people," Diggs said.

Some 300 kids received Jordan Brand backpacks, school supplies, Nike gift certificates.

The crowd was larger than expected. “Like Denzel said I'm going to leave with something,” Diggs said.