commUNITY spotlight: Meet Sheila Rayam, the new executive editor of The Buffalo News

The new executive editor of The Buffalo News is the first Black journalist to hold the position.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sheila Rayam made history when she was named the executive editor of The Buffalo News. She is the first Black journalist to hold the position.

During an interview for commUNITY on Channel 2, Rayam discussed the job and diversity.

"I believe strongly that newsrooms should reflect the community that they serve, and newsrooms across the country have tried, but they have struggled. I think, I hope that by seeing this position, readers, residents feel like they can pick up the phone or email and reach out. I hope that they know that there's someone in this position that may have had some of the same life experiences that they had," she said.

A newspaper woman at heart, Rayam is a 1990 graduate of Buffalo State College.

"The reality is, the world has changed, readers have changed, so what we have to do is just tell great stories that help you navigate your life stories," she said.

Adapting to a changing world is what the newspaper will do.

"Eight out of 10 of today's readers get their news on a digital device," she said.

Rayam said what people want in the end is "information that they can trust, that's accurate."

She is the eighth editor of The Buffalo News. Her background includes three decades at the Democrat & Chronicle.

Rayam is a Rochester native.