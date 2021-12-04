commUNITY spotlight: Rootedinblk plant pots with a message

Credit one Buffalo woman for being curious and creative. An Instagram post with plant pots with messages that have a meaning is now a lucrative business

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fee Scott-Bolden smiles when she talks about her business RootedInBlk because it was the result of brainstorming during the pandemic. "We create conversational, inspirational plant pots and stationary surrounding our African American and overall Black history.

RootedInBlk has generated revenue in the six figures in less than a year.

Here's how she came up with the name of the business. "I was just brainstorming and I was like this might turn into something we will see. maybe it will, maybe it won't and I was like rooted in black that's perfect because it's a black pot."

Within 24 hours she set up shop through shop online and made a thousand dollars in sales.

There are pots paying tribute to historical icons. "It will definitely spark conversation and stand out. It's simple, but fancy and provocative at the same time," said Bolden during an interview with Claudine Ewing for commUNITY on Channel 2.

"We are very intentional about the pots being black and being minimalist so that it is made plain and clear,"said the creator and founder of RootedInBlk.