commUNITY spotlight: Pay It Forward Awards honor community leaders

Recognizing personal and professional achievements is the focus of the Pay It Forward awards, but outstanding Buffalo youth were also recognized.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Pay It Forward Awards recognize personal and professional accomplishments and how those actions increase philanthropy in communities of color.

The 2022 Pay It Forward honoree is Tiffany Lewis, Founder and CEO of Confident Girl Mentoring.

The Judge Hugh B. Scott Community Service Award recognizes a person age 21–40 from a Western New York community of color who exemplifies a commitment to creating positive change in the lives of youth of color. The 2022 recipient is Daphne Ross, Senior Director, Postsecondary Success & Communications at Say Yes Buffalo.

Judge Hugh B. Scott Inspiring Youth Community Service Award recognizes a trailblazing youth of color age 13 to 20. The 2022 recipient is Afsah Kamran, a student at Amherst Central High School.

The Communities of Giving Legacy honored other young people, including James Heard and Briana Hernandez.

"I feel really honored and I'm just really happy that I was chosen and able to be a part of this big opportunity. I cherish every moment. Even now, I'm cherishing it."

Heard said this about his future goals.

"At a young age, I always want to help someone physically and mentally. So I was thinking of doing Cancer Research and helping everyone in that way," he said.