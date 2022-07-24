commUNITY spotlight: Old School B Boys perform in Buffalo

The Buffalo music scene always has variety.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On commUNITY, we enjoy showcasing musical talent in Buffalo, New York and surrounding areas.

This month, we were proud to show you the Old School B Boys as they performed during a concert in downtown Buffalo.

The group was formed in the late 90s, and they perform music of male vocal soul groups.

The group has collaborated with many national acts. Often they perform around Buffalo at festivals.

Enjoy the sounds from a recent noontime show in Buffalo.

If there is a band you want us to feature on commUNITY, contact Claudine.Ewing@wgrz.com or Pete.Gallivan@wgrz.com.