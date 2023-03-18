commUNITY spotlight: Mid-week Vibe with Will Holton & DP on Drums

Don't say there is nothing to do during the week. Saxophonist Will Holton says check out the Mid-week Vibe.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Once a month, during the mid-week, you can hear music, comedy and more. It's the Mid-week Vibe, a monthly event at the 9th Ward at Babeville on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo.

Saxophonist Will Holton and Drummer Daniel "DP" Powell started the Mid-week vibe event because they wanted to give people something to do on a Wednesday evening.

"We wanted something intimate that we can focus the attention on the quality of comedian, acoustic act and live band. So you're getting 3 entities in one night," Powell said.

"There's a lack of venues right now in Buffalo, New York, with the loss of the Tralf Music Hall. We believe this is just quality, in a more intimate setting and there's not a bad seat in the house," Holton said.

There is a cost to enter, but you will get complimentary pizza and wings.

Every show is different. You may be treated to a classical master violinist who plays Bach and Alicia Keys.

The organizers want Buffalonians to get on board with an event that they say is "on a classy scale, but intimate, on a Wednesday, that's the midweek vibe," said Holton with a smile.

The Mid-week Vibe is every first Wednesday of the month.

Each show includes a 15-minute comedy set, 25 minutes of acoustic music, another 15 minutes of comedy, and then an hour performance by a featured guest with the house band.

Keyboardist Rod Bonner was recently part of a show that in the words of one attendee, "he rocked the house."