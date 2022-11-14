The son of one of the ten people killed at Tops on May 14 is working to make sure people are fed and stay warm this Thanksgiving

Geraldine Talley was one of ten black people killed at Tops on May 14, and now her son is working to make sure people are fed and stay warm this Thanksgiving.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On May 14, 2022, Geraldine Talley was one of ten black people killed at Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue.

Her son has turned the tragedy into purpose by helping the community.

This Thanksgiving he is working to make sure people are fed and stay warm.

"I'm just trying to use all my anger into fighting social justice issues in the community," said Mark Talley, son of Geraldine.

Geraldine, affectionately called Gerri, was 62 years old.

Her son is working with Friends of Night People, African Heritage Food Co-op, and Main Events Banquet. "They're going to supply me with 500 hot meals, close to 100-150 produce bags and we're going to distribute half of all the supplies over at Friends of Night People," Talley said.

He said while holidays aren't big for him, Thanksgiving was big for Geraldine. "One of her favorite holidays," he said with a smile.

If you would like to donate any non-perishables, clothing, socks, or underwear contact Friends of Night People.

There will also be a Community Thanksgiving Meal honoring Geraldine Talley on November 24th.