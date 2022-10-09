commUNITY spotlight: 'Kat' Massey

A trailblazer sign was dedicated on Jefferson Avenue in honor of Katherine "Kat" Massey, who was one of the 10 people killed on May 14 in the Tops mass shooting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A trailblazer sign was dedicated on Jefferson Avenue in honor of Katherine "Kat" Massey.

She was one of the 10 people killed on May 14 at Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

Community leaders say this is a way to preserve the legacy of Massey. She was described as a woman who was prolific, selfless, and seemingly tireless.

You'll be able to see the sign designating the route as "Katherine Kat Massey Way" at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Cherry Street.

"Katherine Massey was a community champion, and I say that having been proud to have known her and wishing very, very much that she were here with us, present also in the body, but I know that she is with the lord," Sherry Sherrill of We Are Women Warriors said.

Massey was 72 years old.

At her funeral, called a celebration of life, U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins called her "the mayor in every neighborhood that she lived in.”

Ten Black people were killed May 14 when a white gunman dressed in body armor targeted black shoppers and workers in the supermarket.

Three people were injured.