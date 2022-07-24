commUNITY spotlight: Now in NBA, Jordan Nwora is giving back to Buffalo

Jordan Nwora is all about giving back to the city's children, and inspiring confidence.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jordan Nwora may be an NBA player with the Milwaukee Bucks but he's a young giant who wants to give back and help boys and girls play the sport he loves.

The Jordan Nwora Elite Basketball camp is part of the Jordan Nwora Foundation. A camp was held in Buffalo teaching young people to focus on education, healthy living, and being a good community member.

"I want them to be better than they were when they came here, and have the same or more love for the game when they first came to this camp," Nwora said.

This is the first year for the camp in Buffalo. He did a similar camp in Nigeria.

"It's really important for me to come to Buffalo and give back to where I'm from and where I grew up. Not too long ago, I was in these kids shoes going to camps here. I've been to camps at ECC, a bunch of the schools around here, and it really helped me get to where I'm at today. I'm Just happy to give back," he said with a huge smile.

"He was lucky being around basketball all his life," coach Nwora said. "I'm a very hard a very hard coach to play for. ... I put him through a lot, that's what made him who he is today. A great kid that wants to do well, the sky is the limit. I can't wait to see how this journey ends."