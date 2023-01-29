commUNITY spotlight: Getting your finances in shape

KeyBank's 2023 Financial mobility survey shows more people facing financial challenges and now taking a closer look at their financial picture.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — KeyBank's 2023 financial mobility survey shows more people facing financial challenges.

Experts there is a high priority on cutting back and spending more time budgeting as interest rates climb.

Mitch Kime, executive vice president of consumer client growth at KeyBank, said "it's getting more expensive to buy or finance cars, mortgages and things of that nature, but also in comparison to prior years, consumers are sitting on as much money as they had been."

He said in 2022, as people were prioritizing leisure activities "and spending time with family and friends, above career and making money. We're now seeing a flip of that year over year. We're seeing people put a higher emphasis on earning money because now they realize the financial road ahead is going to be a little tougher."

He offered this advice:

Find a trusted banker to help you manage money.

Avoid unnecessary fees.

Save for the future.

Borrow with the best terms.

"Optimize the way you pay for things," Kime said.