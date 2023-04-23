commUNITY spotlight: Dennis Wilson, educator, and Oakk Room owner

He is an educator, husband, father and Buffalo businessman who believes in uplifting others.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Oakk Room on Main Street is a Buffalo destination where owner Dennis Wilson honors people in the community for one reason.

"Just to try to make sure they understand that somebody's watching them and to keep up the good work," he said with a smile.

He works and is busy and recognizes that so often others do the same. However, he said, "Sometimes you just don't seem like you get the thanks. And sometimes just to say thank you, thank you for the work, thank you for the appreciation, the hard work you're doing."

Wilson is a Buffalo teacher. He works at McKinley High School.

He is also a businessman, graphic designer, and is known for hosting upscale events for urban professionals.

The events are part of Mrdwilson Limited Corp.

In 2019, he created Panoramic Magazine. It is a digital magazine giving readers a look into the lives of urban professionals in a variety of occupations.

His restaurant he considers to be a hub, a place where people come together "and good things happen."

Every week, special people are honored on a Friday during Happy Hour. It's a vibe by a man with a Buffalo pulse.

Education is important to Wilson who graduated from Riverside High School in Buffalo at the top of his class. He holds two degrees, a bachelors and a Masters, from Canisius College.

A big backer of the Buffalo Bills, his next event is a draft party on April 27 at Batavia Downs (34 Rush Sports Bar), 8315 Park Road in Batavia.