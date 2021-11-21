commUNITY spotlight: Changemakers 30 under 30 awards

Young professionals 30 and under who are making a difference in their expertise will be honored at an award show in Buffalo on Friday, December 10.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 10th annual Changemakers 30 under 30 awards will honor some of the best young professionals in the area.

Founder Jamil Crews said "I didn't see the vision back then when we started in 2011. When we started it, literally at a small coffee shop, and to be here literally 10 years later and be one of the largest awards shows in the region that honors young professionals between the ages of 21 to 30, we're super excited about it."

Over 300 people have been honored in the past decade.

It gives everyone a glimpse at young people, mostly African-Americans, in the Western New York area who are truly excelling at a high level.

Crews said those honored are carefully selected based on what they are currently doing, and what is their potential.

There is a new category this year. The Rising Star will recognize "the youngest changemaker that we've ever honored before," Crews said it is a 7-year-old young man. "His name is Kyle Bishop Winfield. Kyle is an entrepreneur, he's a philanthropist, I mean he is just doing some amazing things at the tender age of 7 years old."

The Icon award will be presented to Tim Baldon. Crews said he is "a past honoree who is continuing to excel," Baldon, is "a celebrity stylist, a stylist to the stars."

Crews is excited about the platform he created.

"The one thing I love about this platform, as well as we have the opportunity to recognize those individuals that sometimes might get overlooked. We want to make sure that we are giving them their platform to be recognized. There is an old saying that we want to give people their flowers, we want to give people flowers now, especially young people because again, they are doing some incredible work here in the city of Buffalo."

The event is in person, Friday, December 10 at 6 p.m. at the Admiral Room, 237 Main Street in downtown Buffalo.

For more information on Changemakers 30 under 30, click here. Nominations for next year should open up in January.