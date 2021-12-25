commUNITY spotlight: Cami Clune

When asked about the significance of the song 'old at 20,' Clune told Channel 2's Claudine Ewing that she started writing the song while in Los Angeles.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cami Clune is a singing star and the world got to see her perform on The Voice on NBC.

Clune said she learned a lot from Team Legend.

"I think that John really helped me to figure out my style, especially during my knockout performance, and he really helped me like the arrangement, and it really helped me figure out like what exactly are the best parts of my voice, and like, what my voice is best suited for," she said.

"And I feel like my experience on the show really helped me focus in on what kind of music I want to create."

Since leaving the show, she performed in "A Chorus Line" as Val with O'Connell & Company Productions.

"It's my first musical in five years. The last show that I did was actually 'A Chorus Line' when I was 16. I quit theater a year later, at the time, because I was dealing with some undiagnosed chronic pain, which I found out later that I have Ehlers-Danlos syndrome," Clune said.

"So just everything altogether was too much for me, and I had to take a break from it for awhile. And so during that time, I really dug deep into my own music, which is how I got led onto 'The Voice.' And then, you know, just perfect timing. The show came out, and I was like, 'I really miss musicals, and I would love to be in one,' so I auditioned, and I got Val."

Clune is working on original music.

Her first single, "old at 20," is produced by Grabbitz.

"It's kind of just about especially in the entertainment industry almost feeling washed up at an early age," she said, "because you're just being compared to everyone younger than you already. And it's just like, if you don't accomplish everything you need to accomplish by 19, you failed."