commUNITY spotlight: Buffalo Funk Fest

Funk Fest has special meaning this year. For one weekend in August, organizers say get ready to party on Jefferson Avenue and in MLK Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Funk Fest 2022 is expected to be a party and event with special meaning after a year of devastation on Jefferson Avenue.

Organizer Marnetta Malcolm puts on the event with the help of many sponsors because of her love of community.

"It is called Buffalo Funk Fest, it is a tribute concert to Rick James, and it has been happening since 2004," Malcolm said.

On Friday, Aug. 26 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. the Jefferson Avenue Block Party kicks off with music, dancing, and the Soul Train line. It will be located between Glenwood and East Utica Avenue.

On Saturday, Aug. 27 from noon to 6 p.m. is the Art of Funk. It is a collaboration with the 50 Women with a Vision

On Sunday, Aug. 28 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. bands will perform at the Funk Fest.

"It is the biggest party in the park," Malcolm said.

After the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue, Malcolm said the Jefferson Avenue Block Party is important "to celebrate of resiliency and that we're back and that's what we have to do in Buffalo."

"It is important to me to make sure Rick's music is represented and never forgotten. He was a phenomenal genius, making hits after hits. I don't want us to forget about Rick, our musical heritage, and I don't want us to forget about Jefferson Avenue because that is where a whole lot of it came from that era on Jefferson. He never forgot about Buffalo."