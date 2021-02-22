commUNITY spotlight: Buffalo Black Achievers

There is a Buffalo Black Achievers Museum to permanently house standing exhibitions and archival resources.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drive down Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo and stop at 1490. It has been transformed. You will now see the Black Achievers Museum.

Herbert L. Bellamy, Jr. is president and appreciates Black History.

"We should celebrate every month," he said. "Black history, Black achievers is American history, so it's important every day. It's important for us to share our stories, because if we don't tell our stories, our stories won't be told."

There is a lot to take in at the museum.

"Right now we focus on the Black achievers youth academy, inspiring them to be Black achievers and see some of the heroes before them," Bellamy said.

His father, the late Buffalo Common Councilman Herb Bellamy, Sr., recognized how important it was to recognize others because this movement or the achievement dinner started with someone giving him a testimonial dinner, and he felt that other people should be honored because they are doing great things in the community.