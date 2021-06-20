commUNITY spotlight: Black Monarchy

'I hope for our customers it's a sense of pride and connection with connectivity to their heritage, especially to the continent of Africa,' owner Phylicia Dove said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Black Monarchy in Buffalo specializes in African and African-inspired clothing.

Owner Phylicia Dove is often seen wearing clothes made of African fabric.

"I hope for our customers it's a sense of pride and connection with connectivity to their heritage, especially to the continent of Africa," she said.

A lot of the fabric used to make the clothes in her store comes from Ghana.

"The fabric from the continent is completely unmatched. The reason why it's so important for us to have authentic fabrics here at Black Monarchy is because your average person of color, Black, or anywhere in between, has actually never placed their feet on the continent at all, and so since Africa is a second home to me, I like to bring that feeling of richness over here to Buffalo," Dove said.

During Juneteenth, Black Monarchy is honoring Marcus Garvey, an activist who believed in attaining knowledge of one’s history and returning to the place of its origin.

There is a Black Monarchy Foundation. It is an organization to assist underserved populations, teaching wholeness and wellness through the mediums of activism, advocacy, fashion, conversation and philanthropy.

Black Monarchy is located at 527 West Utica Street in Buffalo.