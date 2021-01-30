commUNITY spotlight: Benny the Butcher

Seven years ago he was cleaning suites at the stadium. Now he's meeting with the Bills' owners and recording videos on the field.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is no doubt this season that the Buffalo Bills had created excitement and Buffalo's own Benny the Butcher, a national recording artist, combined his hometown pride and amazing talents to come up with a brand new fight song called the Bills Mafia Anthem.

"We became close with the Bills family and the Bills team," Benny said.

It all started with a business relationship with Pegula Sports and Entertainment. He said it became a reality when Kim Pegula interviewed him on her podcast.

"She mentioned it and put it in play, we had the song, we had the merch out, and the rest is history," he said.

As for the song, "I wanted to make it like real energetic, like a motivational fight song. Like I just imagined myself in the stands and trying to get motivated and that's what I felt."

The video was filmed on the 50-yard line at Bills Stadium.

"When I was on the field, I felt like Josh Allen, I can't lie," Benny the Butcher said. "I felt like I was Jim Kelly or Andre Reed or something. It was a dream come true just to be on the field where all the greats stood. To do something that was going to just uplift and motivate the whole Greater Niagara region just felt so good."

Benny the Butcher spent most of his time during the COVID pandemic in Atlanta, but he was happy to be a part of an amazing Bills season.

Seven years ago he was cleaning suites at the stadium, now he's meeting with owners and recording on the field.