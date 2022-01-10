commUNITY spotlight: Alex Burgos, young leader in Buffalo's Hispanic community

When speaking on leadership, Alex Burgos will tell you "it is a lifelong commitment."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Alex Burgos is 24 years old and not afraid to take on leadership in his community.

"I think for young leaders in Western New York, particularly from the Hispanic community, it means remembering where we came from and people that have paved the way for us to be here," he said.

"And it's also taking a moment to reflect on the work that we have to do and continue to advance our community."

Burgos is also a LGBTQ+ person of color dedicated to advancing underserved communities through health, political, and voter advocacy.

"Homophobia, racism, and transphobia are a cultural malignancy, they are a trifecta of a public health crisis that exacerbates the disparities we face every single day," he said while speaking before elected leaders in Buffalo.

As the Hispanic community continues to grow in Western New York, he sees younger people having more positions of leadership.

"I see us expanding, you know, into the culture and the arts, I see us playing prominent roles in the revitalization of Western New York all across the board," he said.

"Young people are going to inherit what's left behind, there's so many great things happening. I think we have so many young, brilliant Latinos here in Western New York, especially here in our West Side community."