commUNITY spotlight: FARROW, a Buffalo rock 'n soul band

The local musicians say they bring a variety and encourage everyone to check them out.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you want to chill to the sounds of rock and soul, you may want to check out FARROW.

"You're going to hear music that's funky, it's rocking, and it's soulful," said founder and singer Michael Farrow.

He will tell you to come and have a good time.

"Music is a joy, it is a revolutionary act, so joy is revolutionary is our theme. We like to talk about really serious topics, but joyfully and have a good time," he said.

commUNITY's Claudine Ewing interviewed Farrow during Black History Month. He articulated the importance of music to culture.

"American history is Black history, and Black history is American history. You wouldn't have the sound of America if you didn't have enslaved people, and you also didn't have the Irish folks that were there with them. You can hear it in the roots of the music," Farrow said.

"It's a common combination, but it's founded in that Black spirit, and there's a spirit of resilience," he said with a smile.

Farrow grew up around music. He said he has been harmonizing since he was 3 or 4 years old. He grew up in and around church, which contributed to his musical skills and learning the basics.

He continued to hone his skills as a student at Clarence High School.

"I've been always writing songs and always been a part or a member of a community of songwriters and musicians," Farrow said.