commUNITY spotlight: Buffalo Kitchen Club in Elmwood Village

A new place for good food and a great vibe in Buffalo.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Elmwood Avenue has a brunch spot that the owner says is needed in the Queen City.

Buffalo Kitchen Club owner Shawn McGee told 2 On Your Side's Lauren Hall that he wanted a special restaurant to reflect his taste.

It's a journey that started pre-pandemic. He and his wife waited and in November of 2022, they opened the Buffalo Kitchen Club. It's a new brunch spot in the city.

It's a neighborhood spot, now open at the corner of Elmwood and Bryant. McGee, who lives in the Northtowns and owns a landscaping business with his wife, has long dreamed of opening a restaurant in the Elmwood Village.

The couple started off as high school sweethearts at Sweet Home High School.

"I knew Elmwood was waiting for this. I knew this part of Elmwood was waiting for something like this," he said. "It's old Hollywood meets modern."

While they built the place around brunch, from live music to a game, there's always some form of entertainment going on, too.

"We are open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday," he said. "We have great lunch and our dinner is unbelievable."

If you go, make sure to try the top-selling fish tacos, and the famous fried lobster.

"Who doesn't like eating fish and grits in front of a flower," McGee said.

"You can get your wings, Italian or your seafood fix here," the owner said.

It is truly a vibe here.

"To have a black-owned restaurant on Elmwood in Buffalo is great," McGee said. "I'm excited for what the future holds for us."

They hope to eventually sell memberships to the club where you can get access to a secret menu and discounts on drinks.