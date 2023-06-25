commUNITY spotlight: Buffalo Hindu Parishad

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — .
West Seneca is home to a new Buffalo Hindu Parishad Temple and Cultural Center.
Members have been practicing their religious prayers and having festivities in a basement of location as they awaited the new temple to open.
"Our community is growing so much because whenever people come here they look for a temple because once a month or once in a week we have to come to the temple," said Urmi Podda.
Future plans call for a museum and an expansion of the cultural center.
Joyoti Choudhury drives to West Seneca from Rochester.
The temple and cultural center is located at 104 Aurora Avenue in West Seneca.