commUNITY spotlight: Buffalo Hindu Parishad

It has been much anticipated and now the temple is open.

WEST SENECA, N.Y.

West Seneca is home to a new Buffalo Hindu Parishad Temple and Cultural Center.

Members have been practicing their religious prayers and having festivities in a basement of location as they awaited the new temple to open.

"Our community is growing so much because whenever people come here they look for a temple because once a month or once in a week we have to come to the temple," said Urmi Podda.

Future plans call for a museum and an expansion of the cultural center.

Joyoti Choudhury drives to West Seneca from Rochester.