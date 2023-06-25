x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
2 CommUNITY

commUNITY spotlight: Buffalo Hindu Parishad

It has been much anticipated and now the temple is open.

More Videos

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — .

West Seneca is home to a new Buffalo Hindu Parishad Temple and Cultural Center.

Members have been practicing their religious prayers and having festivities in a basement of location as they awaited the new temple to open.

"Our community is growing so much because whenever people come here they look for a temple because once a month or once in a week we have to come to the temple," said Urmi Podda.

Future plans call for a museum and an expansion of the cultural center.

Joyoti Choudhury drives to West Seneca from Rochester. 

The temple and cultural center is located at 104 Aurora Avenue in West Seneca.

    

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out