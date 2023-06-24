commUNITY spotlight: The Buffalo AKG Art Museum

The Albright-Knox Art Gallery is now Buffalo AKG Art Museum. It will be the home to modern and contemporary art.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is a $230 million project with a three-story translucent building. The Buffalo AKG Art Museum is a masterpiece.

The new building is named after Jeffrey Gundlach, a Western New York native, for the millions of dollars he gave to the project.

Dr. Callie Johnson serves as director of community engagement and said a big focus is to make it more welcoming.

"We have an excellent collection that really seeks to challenge and inspire," she said.

A study with the University at Buffalo Research Institute was done, and it projected more 200,000 people will visit the new campus.

Minority communities were not taking advantage of the old museum. Data was reviewed of past visitors zip codes.

Dr. Johnson said the community engagement department was created to help attract a broader audience from the area and people from across the world.

"We are definitely looking to shift the visitation and be more welcoming to everyone, people of all identities and backgrounds," Johnson said.

The Great Lawn is a new community space. It's above the underground parking garage.

The new Gundlach building features three floors of galleries, a sculpture terrace, and access to the John J. Albright Bridge, which will take you to the rest of the campus without going outside.

According to the museum's website, the Elmwood Avenue museum is one of the oldest museums dedicated to the art of our time, and the sixth-oldest public art institution in the United States.