commUNITY spotlight: Inauguration of Steve Stoute, 25th president of Canisius College

Canisius College has a new president. On Saturday, Steve Stoute was celebrated during the presidential inauguration on campus.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Steve Stoute is the 25th president at Canisius College.

During the college's formal installation ceremony on Saturday, he will spoke on the theme - R.I.S.E. It stands for renew, inspire, serve and empower.

"We will inspire a new generation of leaders who will not accept the status quo, who will challenge any and all systems of inequity, who will change the very world we leave to our children and their children. We will serve every person we encounter," Stoute said at the ceremony.

Stoute is the second lay president to serve in that role at Canisius. He succeeds the first, John Hurley. He is the first black to serve as president of Canisius and also the youngest.

Stoute comes to Buffalo from DePaul.

He has walked the path of Catholic education and is ready to move Jesuit higher education even higher.

"When I think about my stamp on this institution in this community, it is embracing opportunity by dismantling obstacles. Whatever it is, that stands in the way of us serving our students successfully, we should eliminate it. Much of that is historical. 'We've always done it this way, and so it's comfortable.' We have to be organized and strategic, but challenge the status quo," Stoute said.

He is all about making sure students succeed.

"I am convinced that this generation of young people will change the world and we have to help them do that, not standing in their way, not erect barriers and obstacles. We have to support them in doing that and Jesuit values are are important."

Stoute immigrated to the United States from Trinidad and Tobago in 2000. He attended Seton Hall University in New Jersey where he played soccer.

His resume is impressive. He continued his education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he completed a master's degree in exercise and sport science.