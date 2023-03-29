ATHENA Awards 2023 recognizes exceptional women and organizations

The Athena Awards are celebrated around the world and recognizes the contributions of women and organizations that advance the status of women.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 2023 ATHENA Awards was held at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. Hundreds were on hand for the event put on by the Buffalo Niagara Partnership.

The award is celebrated in more than 500 communities and eight countries, recognizing the contributions made by individuals and organizations to advance the status of women.

The leadership awards honors an exceptional individual who has achieved the highest level of professional excellence.

The organizational award recognizes a for-profit and non-profit that supports, develops and honors women leaders.

Liz Benkovich with Buffalo Niagara Partnership said, "The individual women are women that are very good at the work that they do, whether it's in business or industry or professional. They are achievers, they are leaders in the org. They also are leaders within the community, so they do volunteer work. They do work on behalf of themselves and their organization to help women lift women in the community, and they also serve as mentors for young professionals and mentorship."

The young professional award honors an emerging leader.

The ATHENA Leadership Award: Dr. Allison Brashear. She is an internationally recognized neurologist and researcher.

The ATHENA Organizational Award For-Profit: Seneca Gaming Corporation. It is one of the largest private sector employers in Western New York.

The ATHENA Organizational Award Non-Profit: WEDI. The Westminster Economic Development Initiative provides educational and financial resources by removing systemic barriers to economic equity in WNY.

The ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award: Crystal Selk. She serves as executive director of West Side Community Services.

Channel 2's Claudine Ewing served mistress of ceremonies.