People flock to 32nd annual Pine Grill Jazz Reunion in Buffalo

The summertime favorite event in the City of Buffalo is like a family reunion for many people, and a celebration for Buffalo natives.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Music filled the air at MLK Park in Buffalo. The annual Pine Grill Jazz reunion attracted hundreds of people.

The summertime favorite event in the City of Buffalo is like a family reunion for many people. It is a celebration for Buffalo natives and a homecoming for those Buffalonians who have moved away.

Check out commUNITY with Claudine Ewing & Pete Gallivan on Channel 2 on August 21 as they showcase some of the music and what's to come at the African American Cultural Center.

This year the Jazz Reunion featured talented local artists. Sandra Clay, 24k Gold, Charles Costner Percussion Brothers, Kimera Lattimore, Wendy Jones (Los Angeles), Sensation, Old School B-Boys, and many more.

The Pine Grill Jazz Reunion also featured artists onstage with singers, both starting and completing an entire work of art before the audience.

"Live music is always evolving from moment to moment. It’s ever shifting, from mood, to style, to tempo. How does that translate to visual art? We are going to make that discovery together,” says Yao Kahlil Newkirk, Artistic Director of the Paul Robeson Theatre.

Tina Washington-Abubeker, executive director of the African American Cultural Center said the event is normally held the first and second Sunday of August.

"It's a jazz festival with a reunion twist to it. The Pine Grill was a club that was on Buffalo in the heart of the African American community. This is heritage, but at the same time a regional event."

Thousands of people attended the event.