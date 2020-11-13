15th Annual Rock Out Hunger to benefit FeedMore WNY

Contactless drive will take place from November 17-24 at Millard Suburban Hospital.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Thanks to the pandemic, more people than ever find themselves in need of a little help as the holiday season approaches.

The 15th annual Rock Out Hunger drive to benefit FeedMore WNY is one way you can help those in need.

The contactless food and fund drive will take place November 17 - 24 at Millard Suburban Hospital. As he does every year, 97 Rock's DJ Jickster will live in a FeedMore WNY trailer for the week in the hospital's parking lot collecting monetary donations as well as turkeys and non-perishable food items.

“Helping FeedMore WNY provide nutritious food to our hungry community members has always been important to me, but this year, it seems even more critical that we continue to host the Operation: Rock Out Hunger food and fund drive. There are so many people in Western New York who are struggling to get by right now because of the COVID-19 pandemic. I encourage everyone to stop by Rock Out Hunger in order to make a safe, contactless donation to help feed their fellow neighbors in need,” DJ Jickster said.

FeedMore WNY says the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly increased the need for food assistance in the community making this year's drive more important than ever. According to them, approximately 219,400 individuals in its service area may be at risk of hunger due to the pandemic, including 80,550 children, according to Feeding America – the nationwide network of food banks of which FeedMore WNY is a member.

“This year, we know that the holidays are going to look and feel different for all of us. In this time of uncertainty, one thing we want to make sure of is that no one has to go without food this holiday season and into the new year. FeedMore WNY is working tirelessly to respond to the increased need for food assistance in Western New York due to the pandemic – but we need the community’s help,” Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY.