12-year-old boy holds toy drive for children with autism

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 12-year-old autistic boy wanted to hold a toy drive for other children.

On Saturday, Donte Naylor was able to give out toys for Christmas to other children with autism.

Donte is known for going beyond the limit and that's what happened at True Bethel, where the dive was held.

For his birthday he wished to give an 'au-some' Christmas to families dealing with autism.

He spoke with 2 On Your Side's Photo-journalist Jerry Gasser and said doing this makes him feel happy and that's what it means.

"He struggled so many years with communication but in this process, he's really grown in terms of self-advocacy and to be able to advocate for others. He walked into several stores and met with owners or managers and told them his name and that he was collecting toys for children with autism," Donte's Mom Chuki Naylor said.

Donte and his mom collected many sensory toys for children with autism and he collected over 400 toys.