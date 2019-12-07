BUFFALO, N.Y. — Donations are pouring in for a family who lost their home in a fire on Frankfurt Avenue Thursday. Jamia Jones was planning for her son Eric's 6th birthday party when she got a call from her cousin who said her home was on fire.

When she arrived, her mother, brother, and son had been evacuated, but everything in the home was destroyed.

Jones told 2 On Your Side that the community has already reached out to help them. Neighbors brought water and food. Others have reached out to offer financial help.

The Buffalo Fire Department is also planning a surprise birthday party for her son at Engine 33.

A GoFundMe was started to help the family. the link can be found here.