BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rep. Chris Collins (R-27th District) recently loaned his Congressional campaign $500,000 according to a newly-filed report with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

In the months of April, May and June, his FEC quarterly report shows the Congressman brought in contributions totaling just $9,380, which in the absence of the personal loan, would have raised questions about the seriousness of his re-election bid.

Collins faces federal charges of insider trading and lying to the FBI. His trial is scheduled to start February 2, 2020.

State Senator Chris Jacobs (R-60th District) has already announced he will seek the Republican nomination to run in the 27th District, and he told The Buffalo News his campaign has almost $750,000 in his war chest. His quarterly filing isn't yet available from the FEC.

The Collins campaign released a statement on Twitter to respond to questions surrounding the new campaign filings:

"While I will ultimately make a decision about re-election later this year, every one of my campaigns has had the necessary resources to get my message out. This one, should I run, will be no different."