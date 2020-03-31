NEW YORK — CNN's Chris Cuomo has announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The prime-time host is one of the most visible media figures to come down with the disease, since he has a show on each weeknight on the news network.

Cuomo said he's experienced chills, fever and shortness of breath. He promised to continue doing his show while in quarantine in the basement of his home, which he did Monday night.

His older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has been one of the most visible political figures in the pandemic and was on his brother's show Monday.

