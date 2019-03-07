BUFFALO, N.Y. — Developer Anthony Cutaia is poised to begin a $26.7 million project to convert the former Immaculata Academy in Hamburg into a residential-anchored development.

Cutaia's Rane Development Co. received tax breaks from the Town of Hamburg Industrial Development Agency. Those incentives include $1.85 million in property tax relief, a seven-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes package and sales and mortgage recording breaks. For more on this story, please visit the Buffalo Business First website.