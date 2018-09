CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. - City of Tonawanda police are asking the public's help in locating a missing teenage girl.

Elise Henry, 16, was last seen Monday, September 17, in the Main/Hertel Avenue area of Buffalo.

She is 5' 01", weighs 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue sweater and jeans. Police say she likes to wear knit caps.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Elise Henry is asked to contact the City of Tonawanda police detectives at 716-692-2103.

