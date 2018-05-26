Let the cringing begin for grammar school teachers.

The City of Las Vegas has opted to ban capital letters in support of the Golden Knights as the Stanley Cup Final nears, and it's all part of a ploy to push back against the Washington Capitals' popular rallying cry of "#ALLCAPS."

On the City of Las Vegas' official Twitter account, the latest tweets have been in all lower-cased letters. And, hilariously, the "Welcome to Las Vegas, Nevada" sign was photoshopped to have lower-case letters — even though the real sign remains unaltered.

Several Sin City establishments, including MGM Resorts and ARIA, have followed suit and changed their promotions on the Internet to be lower-cased in support of the Golden Knights.

The Columbus Blue Jackets similarly were the first NHL team to boycott the Capitals' #ALLCAPS. But this has mostly been the city's doing in light of the championship-level excitement.

