BUFFALO, N.Y. — In honor of fallen Buffalo Firefigthersm Lt. Charles "Chip" McCarthy and Firefighter Jonathan Croom, Mayor Byron Brown has announced that the top of City Hall will be lit Red at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, August 24th.

The date marks the 10th anniversary of the fatal fire at a deli on Buffalo's east side. Mayor Brown has encouraged other members of the Buffalo Landmark Illumination Team to light its buildings to honor the fallen firefighters.

Mayor Brown also announced there will be a moment of silence at his annual Summer Reading Challenge celebration, which will happen at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Buffalo Niagara Convention center.

Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo and members of the Buffalo Fire department will be participating in a series of private and public events on August 24. A memorial service for Lt. McCarthy and Firefighter Croom will be held at St. Joseph Cathedral, located at 50 Franklin Street.

Lt. McCarthy was a 22-year veteran of the Buffalo Fire Department and FF Croom had served Buffalo Fire for 10 years.