FLAGSTAFF, Ariz - A tanker truck carrying a whopping 3,500 gallons, or 40,000 pounds of liquid chocolate rolled over on I-40 westbound east of Flagstaff Monday, Arizona DPS said.

AZ DPS

It's not exactly Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory, but there's a unique opportunity for free chocolate on I-40 westbound east of Flagstaff right now.

We're kidding. Please do not try to scoop liquid chocolate off a highway.

The truck rolled over near milepost 211 on I-40 WB, which will cause backups as crews try to deal with the chocolate.