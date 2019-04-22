BUFFALO, N.Y. — Celebrate spring at the sixth annual Cherry Blossom Festival.

Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy announced Monday that the festival will take place May 1 to May 5.

The festival is coordinated by the Parks Conservancy along with the Buffalo History Museum, Friends of the Japanese Garden and Music is Art.

“If you thought our FLOmingos were pink last year, you need to come out for the colorful and exciting 6th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival,” said Stephanie Crockatt, Executive Director of the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy in a press release.

The festival will kick off Wednesday, May 1 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m at the Buffalo History Museum.

There will be many events and activities during the festival's weekend on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5 in the Japanese Garden in Delaware Park. The weekend festival takes place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

More information on the Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival can be found here.

