BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dr. Darren Brown-Hall says he's pleased with USA Hockey's decision to suspend a 19-year-old Cheektowaga player as well as Warriors assistant coach Chris Reinhardt for the January 20 incident involving his son.

"I do think that that decision is a good decision," Brown-Hall told 2 On Your Side Wednesday, "and having probation of a year after, that is a good decision also."

Brown-Hall says that he and the other parties involved in the hockey game in question all received a letter from Joe Baudo on April 5. Baudo is the president of the New York State Amateur Hockey Association.

Besides the suspension decision, Brown-Hall says the letter also contained a summary of the March 30 hearings, where USA Hockey interviewed coaches, players, and parents about the racial slurs hurled at 17-year-old Roshaun Brown-Hall during the game between the Cheektowaga Warriors and the Amherst hockey team at the Northtown Center.

However, Brown-Hall admits he had hoped for more.

"I'm happy that something was finally done. Is it sufficient? I think it is a little shy of sufficient. I really was hoping that there'd be some sort of diversity training for the Cheektowaga team and their coaching staff, just so they can identify when something like this happens again ... Heaven forbid it does," Brown-Hall said.

"When it happens again, what steps need to be taken immediately, and so the players on the Cheektowaga team have an appreciation for diversity."

On the other side of this, Warriors head coach Ken Phillips was admittedly outraged.

"They pinned this on the assistant coach that was signed in as the head coach for that day. They left it all on his lap," he said.

Phillips came to Reinhardt's defense Wednesday, saying the 23-year-old shouldn't be penalized.

"There's no rule in the book that says if there's a racial slur on the ice that doesn't get called, the coach gets suspended for a year," Phillips said. "I can't even imagine how they could come to a decision like that."

Phillips says the fault lies with the referees for not calling a penalty that day.

"The bottom line is there's a racial slur penalty. It wasn't called," he said. "How do you suspend the coach that didn't do the action for the same amount of time?"

Phillips says if a penalty had been called by the refs, the player would have been immediately suspended for five games or up to 30 days pending a hearing.

"Nobody denied this happened," he said. "All they asked is for something to be done about it. Nothing was done about it."

While the game in question was on January 20, it wasn't until after video of the incident went public and caused an uproar in mid-March that USA Hockey called all parties together for a hearing on March 30.

Dr. Brown-Hall and Phillips were in agreement that a resolution should not have taken three months.

2 On Your Side asked USA Hockey spokesperson, Dave Fischer about this.

"I think this one probably took a little longer than people would have liked, from what I understand," Fischer said. "But it wasn't because of a lack of caring, honestly. I don't believe that for a minute. Our board and USA Hockey is a volunteer organization."

Both Dr. Brown-all and Phillips are calling on USA Hockey to investigate referee conduct as well.

"Because they're the ones ultimately responsible for what happens on the ice," Brown-Hall added.

We spoke with Joe Baudo, president of New York State Amateur Hockey Association, about the referees and why they were not issued similar sanctions. While he declined to answer questions related to the incident on January 20 at Northtown Center, he did say this case isn't closed and there are still a number of moving parts.

As for the suspension and probation of Cheektowaga's assistant hockey coach, we're told Reinhardt is appealing that decision.

Fischer confirmed that both Reinhardt and the suspended player can appeal USA Hockey's decision at the local level, and if they're unhappy with the outcome, then they can appeal at the national level.

