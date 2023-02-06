x
Cheektowaga police officer struck on Union road

A Cheektowaga police officer was hit by a car during a vehicle pursuit early Monday morning.
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga police officer was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hit by a car. 

According to Cheektowaga police, one of their officers was hit by a car that was involved in a chase involving another department around 4:30 Monday morning. 

The officer deployed stop sticks to try and end the chase, when he was hit by the fleeing car. 

The officer was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Cheektowaga police are asking everyone to avoid Union Road at 33 while the investigation continues.  

