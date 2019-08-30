ALBANY, N.Y. — He gave his life for his country, and a portion of highway in the place he grew up will forever bear his name.

Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday signed legislation designating part of State Route 60 from the Jamestown City line to State Route 62 as "Private Charles S. Cooper, Jr. Memorial Highway."

Cooper Jr. was just 19 when he lost his life in April of 2005 while serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom. The Purple Heart recipient graduated from Jamestown High School.

"It is important that we honor and remember the servicemen who gave their lives for our country," said Assembly Member Andy Goodell, who represents Chautauqua County. "Charles Cooper never hesitated when it came to defend our country and joined the Army just four days after graduating from Jamestown High School.

"Even after he received a Purple Heart for being wounded in Iraq, he returned to active duty. Unfortunately, he was subsequently killed by a roadside bomb. Naming this roadway after Charles Cooper will help keep his name and memory alive for generations to come, reminding us of a true hometown hero."

