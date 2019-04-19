BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Public Service Commission announced Friday that they have reached a deal with Charter Communications to resolve disputes over network expansion.

Charter received five extensions since the PSC ordered them to prepare an exit plan last July, saying they'd failed to meet the agreement to provide broadband service to underserved areas of New York.

Below is the full statement from Department of Public Service Commission CEO John B. Rhodes:

“Today the New York Department of Public Service (Department) jointly filed a proposed agreement with Charter Communications Inc. to resolve disputes over the network expansion conditions imposed by the Public Service Commission. This proposed agreement will now be issued for a 60-day public comment period and remains subject to review and final action by the Public Service Commission. Pursuant to the agreement, Charter would expand its network to provide high-speed broadband service to 145,000 residences and businesses entirely in Upstate New York; the network expansion would be completed by September 30, 2021 in accordance with a schedule providing frequent interim enforceable milestone requirements; and Charter will pay $12 million to expand broadband service to additional unserved and underserved premises. If approved by the Public Service Commission, the proposed agreement will allow the parties to move forward with the critical work of expanding access to broadband.”

Below is a statement from Charter Communications:

"Charter and the Department believe that this action is an important step forward in making high-speed broadband available to all New Yorkers. It allows the parties to move forward with the critical work of expanding access to broadband, by resolving their disagreements without the need for costly litigation. As a result, Charter will invest even more money in New York State than originally planned, bringing the educational, economic and social benefits of high-speed broadband to areas where access is often limited."

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Charter Spectrum to pay record fine: huge refunds, free premium channels coming to New York customers

Spectrum near deal to remain in New York State

Charter/Spectrum gets another extension from NYS