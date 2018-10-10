BUFFALO, N.Y. - Charter Spectrum has gotten yet another extension to come up with a plan to leave New York State.

The state Public Service Commission says, based on positive talks, the company will have 45 more days to negotiate.

The commission decided back in July that it would boot Charter Spectrum from the state because it was moving far too slowly in expanding its internet services.

The PSC says this is the last extension Charter will be granted.

Early last month, Charter Spectrum was granted an extension until October 10 to seek a hearing on the state's effort to kick it out of New York.

PSC Grants Charter Spectrum Extension by Michael Read on Scribd

