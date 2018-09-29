KENMORE, N.Y. - Eric Lindbergh made a special landing in Western New York Saturday morning to honor his famous grandfather, Charles Lindbergh.

Erik Lindbergh flew in Mercy Flight's brand-new Bell 429 and took a tour over Buffalo and Western New York.

"When my son was born he took a helicopter flight on his first day, I'm gonna choke up a little bit, but now he's 18 and about ready to graduate from high school. And you know that was an incredible gift for me at that time in my life. So think about your lives and Mercy Flight and how that can really change your life," said Lindbergh.

The plane landed at Charles A. Lindbergh Elementary School in Kenmore, which happens to be named after the famous aviator.

Lindbergh attended Mercy Flight's Beacon of Hope Gala Saturday evening and speak to attendees about his grandfather, and how aviation has developed.

Charles Lindbergh made history when he crossed the Atlantic Ocean in the Spirit of St. Louis airplane in 1927. Lindbergh shut down the streets of Buffalo when came here following his historic journey.

