BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York hospitals could feel a slight pinch if Canadian officials move ahead with a plan that reduces or eliminates payments when its residents receive emergency care on our side of the border.

Ontario’s Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care is considering ending a government-run travel insurance program through the Ontario Health Insurance Program that covers emergency services arising while outside the country. If approved, the change would take effect Oct. 1. To continue reading this story visit Buffalo Business First.