BUFFALO, N.Y. — The annual Corporate Challange will take over Delaware Park tomorrow evening, and this year there are a few new things in store. Organizers say the big thing to keep in mind is the race start time. It's 20 minutes earlier at 6:25 p.m. This will give participants more time to get through the course and enjoy the hospitality tents at the finish line.

"As we grow, it just takes longer to get everyone through the start line so we just want to make sure we allow all the participants to have enough time to enjoy the hospitality afterward and get through the course," Merlina Buck said.

Buck is the local race organizer for the Corporate Challenge. She tells 2 On Your Side, that the shuttles picking people up from the Buffalo State Campus will begin running at 4:15 p.m., and the table where runners can pick up their shirts will be open at 3 p.m.

Something else to look forward to this year is a beer garden at the finish line. Everyone who is registered will get a wristband for a free beer.