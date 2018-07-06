LANCASTER, N.Y. — Some people dread turning 40, but for Kim Maue it was a chance to celebrate another year cancer-free and to recognize she is one of the lucky ones who has the chance to see and do things her mom never could.

"Hitting 40 was a very big deal because I got to see two of my kids graduate high school already. I've got one almost there. All of those things my mom didn't get to be there for," Maue said.

Maue's mom was diagnosed with breast cancer in her early 30s. She died at age 39 when Kim was just 15.

Then Maue was diagnosed herself at age 34. She had triple negative breast cancer — an aggressive form of the disease with a lower survival rate. She had young children at the time and worried they would grow up without a mom like she did.

Maue started getting mammograms in her early 20s because of her family history. They were all clear. She caught the cancer when she detected a lump during a self exam.

Maue had a double mastectomy and eight rounds of chemotherapy before she underwent reconstruction surgery.

She had no insurance when she was diagnosed and also lost her job around the same time, so she turned to Erie County's Cancer Services Program for help.

In August 2017, Maue celebrated a big milestone in her recovery — five years cancer-free.

"With triple negative that's a huge deal because the odds of it coming back are so high," Maue said. "After three years your chances go down a little. After five years they go down a lot."

It's not always easy for Maue to talk about her diagnosis or her mom's death, but she powers through because she wants to share her knowledge to hopefully help others who are battling cancer.

"When I started my journey, I really didn't have anybody to talk to that had gone through what I went through," Maue said. "Just to be that voice...somebody that I wish I had to talk to when I was going through it. It helps me deal with it, and hopefully it helps them as well."

