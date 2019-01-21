BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy was celebrated across the state, including in WNY.

New York State held its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Observance at the Empire State Plaza convention Center in Albany Monday morning. 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing kicked off the program.

The Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavillion hosted the event "Remembering Dr. King: Told by the Youth".

The Hamburg Memorial Youth Center, along with the Hamburg Parks and Recreation Department and Hamburg High School Academy of Finance, honored Dr. King by collecting canned goods/non-perishables Monday morning to benefit the Food Bank of WNY.