Gov. Mike DeWine reveals thoughts on reopening Cedar Point: 'We're certainly not there yet'

SANDUSKY, Ohio — As Ohio continues its reopening process, one of the state's most iconic attractions remains closed until further notice. Cedar Point, which was supposed to kick off its 2020 season on May 9, hasn't been able to open their gates just yet due to coronavirus concerns.

“Well that would be a next level of reopening," Gov. DeWine said on Sunday's Meet the Press with Chuck Todd on NBC. "I have no idea when Cedar Point will be able to open. Our kids and grandkids love to go there. We would love to go there, but we’re certainly not there yet. If you look at our data, our replication rate is one-to-one. We are now reopening. We’ve got to see how this reopening is going. Our restaurants are doing what they need to do keeping the space. Retail is doing the same thing. We’re not there yet as far as mass gatherings of people.”