ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Body camera video shows the moment a dog was rescued from an Icy Erie Canal near Rochester.

The Town of Ogden Police Department posted video on its Facebook page.

Police say the dog fell through the ice sometime overnight Monday.

When the officer arrived around 2 a.m., he got down on his hands and knees and pulled the dog to safety.

The dog has since been reunited with its owner. It was exhausted and had hypothermia when it was rescued, but is expected to make a full recovery.